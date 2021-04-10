Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

