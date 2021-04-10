Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

