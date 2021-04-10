Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $248.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

