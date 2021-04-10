AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $107,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.