Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 216,709 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,341 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

