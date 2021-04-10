Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

