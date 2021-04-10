Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $122,127.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

