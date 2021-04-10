VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

