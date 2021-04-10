Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

