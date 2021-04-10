VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CFO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

