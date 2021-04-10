Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

