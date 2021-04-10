Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $530.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.89 and its 200-day moving average is $522.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.76 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

