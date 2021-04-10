6,411 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

