Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,416 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

