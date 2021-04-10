Private Trust Co. NA Sells 122 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.70 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

