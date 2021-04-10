Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

