5,900 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

