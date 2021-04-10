Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.