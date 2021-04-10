Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

