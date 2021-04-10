Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 5,856 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

