SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

