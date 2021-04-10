HM Payson & Co. Has $67,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

