FairCoin (FAIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,663.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $21,663.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00147747 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

