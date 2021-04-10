FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $250,000 Stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

JPHY stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

