Norges Bank Makes New $147.10 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,100,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $376.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

