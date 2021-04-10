Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Linde stock opened at $284.80 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

