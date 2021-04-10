Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $135,104,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

