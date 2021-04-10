Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $210.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

