Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture stock opened at $287.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $287.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.