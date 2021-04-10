Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.