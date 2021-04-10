Old Port Advisors Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.