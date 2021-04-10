Old Port Advisors Makes New $381,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $485.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.94 and its 200 day moving average is $425.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

