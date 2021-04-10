Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

