Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.