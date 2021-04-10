Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.