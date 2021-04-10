Old Port Advisors Has $241,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

