HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $32.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.