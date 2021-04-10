Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

