1,169 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $191.46 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

