Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

