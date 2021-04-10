Canandaigua National Corp Sells 24 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,375,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,123.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

