Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 164.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

