Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 437 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

