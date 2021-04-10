DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $122.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

