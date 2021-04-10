HM Payson & Co. Sells 319 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

DocuSign stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

