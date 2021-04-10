SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $26,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

