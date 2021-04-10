HM Payson & Co. Has $33,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

