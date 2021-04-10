SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $31,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

