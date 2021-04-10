Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $92,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $16,936,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

