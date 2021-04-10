UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,058 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Universal Health Services worth $62,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,781,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

